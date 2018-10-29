Terrifying clowns, spooky spiders and all sorts of "mindbending" twists and turns have taken over the Armory at the Santa Maria Fairpark as part of a 14-room haunted maze that will do more than deliver frights to those who choose to brave the labyrinth.
For the last 20 years Sherry Jacklin has planned and organized various "haunts" throughout the Santa Maria area, often partnering with local nonprofit groups to donate a portion of the proceeds to their mission. For 2018's "Scream-a-tory," Jacklin has chosen to support Operation WEBS (Women Empowered Build Strong), a Santa Maria nonprofit raising money to house displaced female veterans.
"Operation WEBS is a fairly new group," Jacklin explained. "We have a big heart for her and she's really trying to get the homes built."
Air Force veteran-turned-real estate agent Sandy Blair, the group's founder, said she committed to helping homeless sisters in arms after experiencing near homelessness when she returned to civilian life in 2005. Her best friend took her in until she was able to rebound, Blair explained, but that experience inspired her to pursue the work she's doing now.
"The love of trying to help other veterans was kind of born there," she said. "It's been in my heart for 10 years and now I'm able to actualize the vision of mine."
Founded in early September, Blair's organization seeks to build "tiny houses" (small, RV certified homes) and donate them to veteran-focused tiny house villages — communities that provide additional services for former active-duty military — across the U.S.
"I don't think people understand how difficult returning to civilian life [is] and adapting to what is common practice," Blair explained. Combat veterans may often be provoked by ubiquitous occurrences (fireworks, slamming doors, etc.), she said, while noncombat civilians often struggle to relate or understand the trauma they have experienced.
"That's kind of the purpose of the tiny house," she said. "A person can still be sheltered until they can re-acclimate without having to be in an emergency shelter."
According to Blair, the organization needs approximately $40,00 to complete their first tiny home build — a goal they hope to hit by January. Due to zoning restrictions, which often limit the number of structures that can be placed on lots in low-density neighborhoods, none of the homes Blair builds will not be deployed on the Central Coast.
"San Luis Obispo County is the only one that's moving forward to allow it; hopefully Santa Barbara County will follow suit," she said. "Right now, the American Tiny House Association is trying to educate the public and I'm working with them to try and gain some exposure about the need of tiny homes for veterans."