If you go

Featuring clowns, crypts and other frightening images, Sherry Jacklin's 18,000-square-foot "Scream-a-tory" runs from 7 to 11 p.m. through Halloween (Oct. 31.)

Tickets are $13 for regular admission and $20 for VIP admission, which includes a photo opportunity, $5 off the next visit and "line hopping." A portion of all proceeds will benefit Operation WEBS (Women Empowered Build Strong), which aims to build "tiny houses" for homeless female veterans.

The tour is not recommended for children under 12; parents of younger children can request a low-scare tour upon arrival.

The Armory is located at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.