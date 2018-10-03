Banking officer and former small business owner Shaun Henderson hopes to leverage his experience and rapport with Orcutt Union School District staff (relationships he's developed over nearly two years as a district parent) as a member of the district's board of trustees.
Henderson, who has lived in the district for 25 years, hopes voters will elect him to a four-year term on one of three open seats when they head to the polls in November.
"I really care about this school district," Henderson said, explaining that he chose to move to Orcutt because of the community's reputation for having a strong public school system. "There have always been great teachers ... and because of that, a lot of kids have turned out to be great students. I thought about doing this in the past but it wasn't the right time to do it."
Henderson said his extensive financial and business background — specifically in dealing with large budgets, facility management issues and human resources decisions — coupled with his parental engagement give him a strong foundation and understanding other candidates may not have. With three longtime board members poised to step down at the end of the year, experience is something he thinks will be vital.
Calling the Orcutt district highly recognized and sought after by local parents who want their children to attend a strong school, Henderson said the district must ensure public funds are spent in a prudent fashion so students have the best possible learning environment."
"It's important that we give the kids the education they deserve," he said. "We [need to have] the right curriculum, right technology and that the staff feel safe."
Wanting to provide students with a "well-rounded education," Henderson is running on a platform that prioritizes fiscal responsibility and oversight of Measure G funds, while focusing on student enrichment and educational technology.
"Technology is important with children in that we give them the proper technology to learn with that sets them up for the future," he said. "We need to continue how to understand how to fund [enrichment] when it comes to arts, music and even technology."
Should Orcutt experience a sizable growth in student enrollment like other nearby areas, Henderson said the district could explore slight growth by utilizing unused space on existing district property.
"Over the last couple years, schools have been added in Santa Maria and other areas," he said. "There is land on a lot of school properties ... which is something that could be looked at. We would have to look at that as a board to see how we can accommodate the population if it grows."