Seven stores have opened in the Enos Ranch West shopping center in 2022, with expansion to continue as Crumbl Cookies is slated to arrive around September along with Firehouse Subs and Nick the Greek restaurant by year's end.
Nearly all of the 15 storefronts should be operating by the end of 2022, according to developers.
Signs recently went up for Nick the Greek Souvlaki and Gyro House — a fast-casual Mediterranean food restaurant that started in San Jose with menu items including gyros, pita and skewers, among other classic Greek foods.
James Sanders, executive vice president of Paynter Realty and Investments which oversees the development, estimated that between September and November, most of the shops will open.
"It's a really nice addition to the Enos Ranch development as a whole, and great for the community to have," Sanders said. "We are 99% leased out, and everyone's shooting to open before the end of the year."
Crumbl Cookies, a specialty cookie shop, has announced its first-ever Central Coast location will open by late August or early September. The store serves extra-large cookies from a weekly rotating menu, ranging from simple chocolate chip to Shark Week-themed gummy bear cookies. Since first opening three years ago, Crumbl has opened 300 stores in 36 states. Currently, the closest locations are in Oxnard and Bakersfield.
"Our owners are excited and thrilled to open this location," said Julie Packnett, spokeswoman for Crumbl. "There will also be stores in Pismo Beach and Paso Robles soon."
According to Sanders, Firehouse Subs, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Lux Nail Salon and You Break, I Fix cellphone repair should all be open before the end of the year.
At the beginning of the year, Aldi was the only business up and running at the northwest corner of South College Drive and Betteravia Road. In March, Raising Cane's became the second business in operation. Since then Chipotle, Boot Barn, Dutch Bros, Guitar Center and Juice It Up! have arrived, with Mattress Firm the most recent to open over the Fourth of July weekend.
Besides Crumbl Cookies, Firehouse Subs, Guitar Center, Juice It Up! and Raising Cane's all are firsts for the Central Coast.
Planned for early next year is a new 6,000-square-foot urgent care facility from Pacific Central Coast Health.
"Pacific Central Coast Health Centers, a service of Dignity Health, is pleased to announce the opening of an Urgent Care Center at Enos Ranch West," said Dr. Scott Robertson, president and CEO of Pacific Central Coast Health Centers. "The new facility is located on Betteravia Road, directly adjacent to the newly built Enos Ranch Shopping Center, and will offer a more accessible location in the highest density retail area of Santa Maria."
The larger 120-acre Enos Ranch area has continued to grow since the city created a development plan for the region in 2016.
Besides commercial development at Enos Ranch West and Enos Ranch proper, located east of College Drive, the area has seen high-density apartments and a new elementary school spring up.
The 318-unit Azure Apartments opened in September 2020. The complex includes two dog parks, a pool and basketball courts, among other amenities, and has a range of units from studios to three-bedrooms.
Bill Libbon Elementary School, located next to Azure, was included in the original Enos Ranch Development Plan and construction was completed before the 2020 school year. Due to the pandemic, 2021 was the school’s first year in-person and saw an enrollment of nearly 500 students.
The largest upcoming addition to the Enos Ranch area is the 6.2-acre Enos Ranch Park and Japanese Cultural Center, which is in Phase 2 of construction. The city's Recreation and Parks Department put aside $7 million in the city budget over the next two years to complete the project.
The Enos-Smith house, a central component of the park and center, was completed in 1871 and moved from its original home by the Betteravia Road and Highway 101 interchange in 2016. Interior renovations to restore the house are already underway.