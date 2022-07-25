Seven stores have opened in the Enos Ranch West shopping center in 2022, with expansion to continue as Crumbl Cookies is slated to arrive around September along with Firehouse Subs and Nick the Greek restaurant by year's end. 

Nearly all of the 15 storefronts should be operating by the end of 2022, according to developers. 

Signs recently went up for Nick the Greek Souvlaki and Gyro House — a fast-casual Mediterranean food restaurant that started in San Jose with menu items including gyros, pita and skewers, among other classic Greek foods.

