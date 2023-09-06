Honoring the Issei, first generation Japanese immigrants, the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department held its groundbreaking ceremony for the Enos Ranch Park and Japanese Community Center Wednesday.
The event was held on the site of the future park and community center, just west of the historic Smith-Enos House located on Bradley Road.
“I think this is really important, a sort of milestone in the city of Santa Maria celebrating what the Japanese pioneers did here so many years ago and their impact in the community,” Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino told the gathering.
The ceremony included words from Patino, Alex Posada, the director of Recreation and Parks, and Japanese Community Center President Wes Koyama, and included board members, community members and city officials.
Prior to the groundbreaking, a check presentation ceremony was held with Congressman Salud Carbajal, who presented a $500,000 check to the City of Santa Maria for the Japanese Community Center project.
Koyama spoke briefly about the history of the Santa Maria Japanese Community Center and gave thanks to everyone who contributed.
“On a day much like today in 1925, a group of Issei, first-generation immigrants, that’s our first Japanese lesson for today, got together and opened what was then known as the Santa Maria language school,” said Koyama.
Koyama said the following year the group purchased land at 134 N. Western Ave. in Santa Maria to build a small school and teachers residence.
Nine years later a school was needed and built on the property, known to many growing up as the Japanese school. The building had many functions over the years, but the primary function was to teach the Nisei — the second generation — to learn the Japanese language and its customs, Koyama said.
In 2017, the organization sold its property at 134 N. Western Avenue and has not had a regular place to conduct their meetings and special events. In 2021 SMJCC donated the proceeds from the sale of the property to the City of Santa Maria for naming rights on the newly proposed center.
The Santa Maria Japanese Community Center is honoring the first-generation Issei pioneers with the building and plans to share the Japanese culture through changing displays in the gallery and through educational classes for members. Also planned is a Donation Plaque Wall in the gallery/lobby. Donors can choose from five donation tiers: $500, $1,000, $2,500, $5,000, and $10,000.
Additionally, the naming rights to the Conference Room are available for a donation of $15,000. All donations are tax deductible and checks need to specify that the donation is for the "Plaque Wall." Checks can be made payable to "Santa Maria Japanese Community Center." The mailing address is 237 Town Center West #110, Santa Maria, CA 93458.
Posada said the first phase of the development was relocating the Smith-Enos House. Phase two and three are happening “kind of” simultaneously as the development of the parks site, which has officially started just a couple of days ago and the building of the community center. The theme for the community center building is similar to the barn that was located at the Smith Enos house.
“If you look at some of the historic pictures you’ll see the type of barn that it was. The difference is this is about 10,000 square feet opposed to 2,000 square feet that the barn was originally,” said Posada. “It’ll serve as a great place for community events, it will house a small office space for the Japanese Community Center group that will be using that and it will also have some displays.
“We want to be able to educate people about the sacrifices, the lives of people in the Japanese community and the contributions they’ve made over the years," Posada said. "That’s really the purpose of this building and really the purpose of working with the group was to kind of memorialize that.”
Tom B. Martinez & Associates worked on the center design and Martinez worked directly with community members to come up with a space that was going to be functional for them.
“Being able to work with both the city and the Japanese community, I have known many people of the community for many, many years, this is just something I enjoy doing,” said Martinez.
Posada emphasized that while it is the Japanese community center, it is a community center at large.
“It’ll serve many different cultures, many different groups, who will be able to use the space for private events to nonprofit fundraising events,” said Posada. “That’s the goal of all our city facilities.”
For more information, contact Wes Koyama at Weskoyama@gmail.com or through Facebook Messenger to contact the Santa Maria Japanese Community Center.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.