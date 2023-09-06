Honoring the Issei, first generation Japanese immigrants, the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department held its groundbreaking ceremony for the Enos Ranch Park and Japanese Community Center Wednesday.

The event was held on the site of the future park and community center, just west of the historic Smith-Enos House located on Bradley Road. 

“I think this is really important, a sort of milestone in the city of Santa Maria celebrating what the Japanese pioneers did here so many years ago and their impact in the community,” Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino told the gathering.

