010116 Holiday Hike 07.jpg
Buy Now

A group of 35 hikers heads downhill during their five mile hike on the trails of Los Flores Ranch Park New Year's Day morning 2016. The hike, which featured two options - one about 2 miles and the other five - was the inaugural event.

Read more of our coverage about the creation, maintenance and expansion of Los Flores Ranch Park

Los Flores Ranch Park
Buy Now
Photos: Star Gazing Party at Los Flores Ranch Park draws crowd
Buy Now

Star gazers can be seen moving around the telescopes during the final star gazing party of the year at Los Flores Ranch Park, east of Santa Maria.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0