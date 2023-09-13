The Old Orcutt Merchants Association is inviting residents to enjoy a special taste of the growing community of shops and restaurants along Broadway and Clark Avenue.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, more than 25 local businesses will be providing ticket holders - 21 years of age or older - with a “Taste of Old Town Orcutt”. From small bites, wine, beer, and cocktail samples, to incentives at the local shops, this event is the perfect way to discover all the charming town has to offer.
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can pick them up in person at Deja Vu Antiques, or by going to the OTORA website, www.oldtownorcutt.org.
The Revitalization Association and its members coordinate multiple events and community gatherings, including the monthly farmers markets in Old Town Orcutt. There are only two more of the Wednesday evening events planned for this season; Sept. 20 and Oct. 18 starting at 4:30 p.m. on Marcum Street next to Naughty Oak Brewery.
Old Town Orcutt Farmers Market event welcomed hundreds Wednesday | Photos
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213