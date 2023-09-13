The Old Orcutt Merchants Association is inviting residents to enjoy a special taste of the growing community of shops and restaurants along Broadway and Clark Avenue. 

On Saturday, Sept. 16, more than 25 local businesses will be providing ticket holders - 21 years of age or older - with a “Taste of Old Town Orcutt”. From small bites, wine, beer, and cocktail samples, to incentives at the local shops, this event is the perfect way to discover all the charming town has to offer.

Tickets are $35 and include a membership in the Old Town Orcutt Revitalization Association, adding to a team of volunteers that are working to make the area a fun, attractive, walking-friendly place to live, work, and hang out.

A Taste of Old Town Orcutt

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

