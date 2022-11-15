Do you have leftover jack-o-lanterns, decorative Halloween pumpkins or early season gourds that you need to get rid of? Well, the Santa Maria Utilities Department, and the Recreation and Parks Department have partnered to create the perfect event for you!
This Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Town Center West parking lot near Broadway, you can help reduce landfill waste by dropping your pumpkins into a collection bin provided by Engel & Gray/Harvest Blend Organics.
This is a free event and there is no limitation on the amount, nor size of pumpkins or gourds that can be added to the bins. There will even be special targets on the ground if you want to test out your aim.