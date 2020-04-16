Encouraging chalk art brightens Santa Maria neighborhood

The fence on a home at the intersection of Sunrise and Stardust drives in Santa Maria has a chalk art display that reads "When it rains, look for rainbows. When it's dark, look for stars."
Santa Maria city officials are encouraging residents to use chalk to draw or write positive messages on their own sidewalks to uplift the community. For more information, see page A3.
Hagan and Katie of Los Alamos Roadhouse enjoy the Cruise of Los Alamos Parade Saturday evening.
Locals wave at cars participating on the 3rd Cruise Los Alamos Saturday evening.
Clancey Cooper of Los Alamos enjoys the town parade.
An SUV deocorated in Easter eggs participates in the Cruise Los Alamos Cruise parade Saturday evening.
Locals participating in the 3rd Annual cruise Los Alamos parade Saturday evening.
An SUV sports a safety mask during the Cruise Los Alamos parade Saturday evening.
Locals participate on the Cruise for Los Alamos Saturday evening.
A motorbike joins the caravan during the 3rd cruise Los Alamos event saturday evening.
Neighbors wave to each other during the 3rd Cruise Los Alamos parade Saturday evening.
