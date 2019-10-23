Hancock College culinary student Ashley Dewald prepares Blast 825 Brewery's clam chowder to be served Wednesday at the Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Patrons choose handmade bowls Wednesday during the 18th annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Len Wood, Staff
Vance Matzke, whose nickname is “Bullfrog,” shows off the handmade bowl he chose Wednesday during the 18th annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
Len Wood, Staff
Santa Maria City Councilwoman Gloria Soto, left, serves abondigas to Sara Elturk during the 18th annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls fundraiser Wednesday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Len Wood, Staff
Hancock College culinary student Ashley Dewald prepares Blast 825 Brewery's clam chowder to be served Wednesday at the Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Len Wood, Staff
Santa Maria Fire Chief Leonard Champion serves Wednesday during the Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
More than 800 people made their way to the Santa Maria Fairpark on Wednesday for the 18th annual Empty Bowls, raising a record amount of money during the fundraiser to address hunger in Santa Barbara County.
The event serves as the sole annual Santa Maria fundraiser for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, which distributes 10 million pounds of food annually.
On Wednesday, the event raised around $55,000, said Judith Smith-Meyer, marketing communications manager for Foodbank, adding the amount sets the record for the most raised during a Santa Maria Empty Bowls.
A disproportionately high percentage of those requiring assistance from the food bank live in the North County area, Smith-Meyer said.
“Forty-nine percent of those we serve live in Santa Maria and 74% are in North County,” she said. “So this is a really important event because the Santa Maria community comes out to take care of those that live here.”
On Wednesday, over 800 people selected a handcrafted bowl and enjoyed soups donated by 20 different organizations and businesses in the area.
More than 1,000 ceramic bowls were donated to the food bank by local artists and Hancock College students. Bowls remaining after the event are saved for future Empty Bowl events.
This year’s attendance was slightly up from last year, when 785 people attended, and the fundraiser featured three separate seatings for the first time to accommodate everyone.
“There were just so many people who want to participate,” she said. “Because of popular demand, we added a third seating.”
“I’m really grateful another one of our firefighters made me aware of it because I had no idea it was going on,” he said. “Since then, I’ve been back each year.
"It’s really good to see this keep growing every year," he continued. "It’s well-supported by the community, and that’s really inspiring to see. It's 80 or 90 degrees out and people are still coming out to eat hot soup and support the Foodbank.”
Santa Maria resident Mary Morton said she was at Empty Bowls for the eighth time.
“I think it’s a marvelous event,” she said. “It’s like the place to be — you see everybody. It’s wonderful to see all of our public servants serving. And the soups are all wonderful.”
Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, council members Etta Waterfield, Mike Cordero and Gloria Soto all were working as volunteers, ladling soup into bowls for attendees.
Orcutt resident Sheri Willebrand, who helped make several of the bowls donated for the event, attended Empty Bowls for the first time Wednesday.
“I’m really impressed with the scale of what has been put together,” she said. “It shows that the community is really supportive of the Foodbank.”
Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @razisyed
