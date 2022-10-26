Those involved with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County found time to celebrate the first in-person Empty Bowls fundraiser since 2019 Wednesday, while also acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead.

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the Empty Bowls fundraisers in 2020 and 2021, with a virtual event being held two years ago and a drive-through version taking the place of the traditional in-person event last year.

Wednesday's event brought some normalcy. There were hundreds of visitors for each of the three seatings, with the main parking lot at the Santa Maria Fairpark nearly full for much of the afternoon. Visitors filled the main room at the Fairpark, with ticket-holders lining up to pick out a hand-crafted ceramic bowl before heading over to the other side of the room, where they had the chance to choose between nearly two dozen different soup varieties.

