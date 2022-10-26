Those involved with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County found time to celebrate the first in-person Empty Bowls fundraiser since 2019 Wednesday, while also acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead.
The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the Empty Bowls fundraisers in 2020 and 2021, with a virtual event being held two years ago and a drive-through version taking the place of the traditional in-person event last year.
Wednesday's event brought some normalcy. There were hundreds of visitors for each of the three seatings, with the main parking lot at the Santa Maria Fairpark nearly full for much of the afternoon. Visitors filled the main room at the Fairpark, with ticket-holders lining up to pick out a hand-crafted ceramic bowl before heading over to the other side of the room, where they had the chance to choose between nearly two dozen different soup varieties.
Judith Smith-Meyer, senior communications manager for the Foodbank, said this year's event reached a record with over 1,000 bowls produced for attendees to choose from. Tickets cost $25 and all the funds raised by the event will go to help feed Santa Marians in need. Similar events in Lompoc and Santa Barbara raise funds that go directly to those communities, Smith Meyer said.
Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin said having fundraising events return to an in-person format is critical in helping the organization fulfill its mission.
"Empty Bowls is always huge for us, every year," Talkin said Wednesday. "It's not only a fundraiser, it's a 'friendraiser' as well. It's a great opportunity for everyone in the community to come together. It's a great atmosphere here."
Talkin said the event typically has two seatings, but had enough interest this year to organize three, at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.
"It's a great time for everyone in Santa Maria to remind themselves why they want to support the foodbank," Talkin said. "The whole spirit of Empty Bowls is built around community, sitting around a table and breaking bread together, you can't do that online. You need the opportunity to share soup with your friends here."
On the importance of being able to meet with community members face-to-face while trying to raise funds for a vulnerable segment of the population, Talkin quipped: "You can't bully someone into buying a raffle ticket unless you're actually in the room with them."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
When asked about the current state of the world economy, with record-breaking inflation, Talkin likened the climate to the 2008 financial crisis.
"We had a little bit of a double-whammy this time," he said. "We started to recover after COVID, the numbers of people who needed help started going down early this year. Then, when inflation started to worsen, it made a sudden, huge uptick in the amount of help people needed."
Talkin also noted that inflation on vital staples hits those on the lowest rungs of the economic ladder the hardest.
"People who have the least amount of money spend the highest percentage of their money on gas and food and those are the things that are really rising in cost," Talkin said. "We've seen a significant increase in need because of that."
Even in difficult financial times, the biggest need for the foodbank is volunteer manpower. Talkin said volunteers "make everything happen" at the foodbank, whether its people working in the warehouse or making deliveries and teaching the programs.
Soups Wednesday were donated by local businesses and non-profits, like the culinary and nutrition programs at Hancock College and the Center for Employment Training. Allan Hancock College's ceramics program also donated bowls. The Vandenberg Spouses Club, Fesler Junior High and the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department were also among the two dozen or so organizations that donated bowls.
The foodbank is also having a food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who wish to help can donate healthy food at Toyota of Santa Maria at 1643 S. Bradley Rd. The most needed items are nut butters, canned proteins( tuna, chicken, etc.), whole grain cereal, dried or canned beans and frozen turkeys and chickens.
Photos: Food Bank of Santa Barbara County's Empty Bowls event returns in-person