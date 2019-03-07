In an effort to recruit workers during a period of low unemployment, about 80 local employers met with hundreds of job seekers Thursday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
The Santa Maria Job and Resource Fair, which drew more than 500 job seekers, included employers that were private businesses, nonprofits and governmental organizations. It was organized by the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Center for Employment Training, Pathpoint, Goodwill Industries and other organizations.
Local businesses and organizations represented included Bomar Security, Chumash Casino Resort, Hardy Diagnostics and Hancock College, among others.
Luis Servin, program director for the Workforce Development Board, said fair exhibitors were recruiting to fill around 1,300 positions during a booming economy and period of low unemployment.
As of the beginning of this year, California had an unemployment rate of 4.2 percent — down from 4.5 percent the year before. Santa Maria’s rate at the start of the year was at 7.4 percent, down from 8 percent one year prior.
“It’s a job-seeker market,” he said. “That’s the reason we have 83 exhibitors here today. Employers are finding it difficult to find qualified workers. That’s why this event is important because we speed that process.”
The high demand for workers accounted for a large number of exhibitors at Thursday's event, Servin said.
“We did the planning for this event in about a month and a week. And the fact that we got 83 exhibitors here — it’s extraordinary,” he said. “That shows there’s a high need for employees out there. In other years, we did the planning in four to six months.”
On Thursday, attendees filled up the Fairpark convention center, working their way down each row of employers to pass out resumes and speak with hiring managers.
Jose Huitron, director of career services at Santa Barbara Business College, said the college was looking for qualified instructors and that the Santa Maria job fair was a regular source of new talent.
“We’re always looking for people with industry experience to translate that and share that with our students,” he said. “We’re at full employment right now with our economy, but an event like this allows us to connect and network and tap into some of those opportunities that are not posted online or in job boards.”
Peter Zarate, who moved to Santa Maria from Ventura County eight months ago and now is residing at Good Samaritan Shelter, said he was at the job fair Thursday to seek work.
“We’re trying to get on our feet,” he said. “Today, I gave out eight resumes and got 20 opportunities to get work. I just want to see more people from the shelter here to move forward. I really do want to work. I really want to improve our lives.”
“Our goal is not to get comfortable there,” he said. “Our goal is to get on our feet, begin a new life and start over.”