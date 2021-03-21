My husband Steve and I absolutely love the street we live on. Very soon after moving in, we began making friends and quickly realized that we were surrounded by lots of friendly, fun people who shared some of our interests ... one being home brewing.

Steve dove into the craft beer and home brewing world headfirst with a few of the neighbors. Many brew days later, while sipping on a homebrewed stout in the garage, a neighbor said to Steve, “Man, I’d PAY for this beer!” This got the wheels turning. We didn’t realize that we were getting into something bigger than just beer. We were about to be immersed in a world of camaraderie.

We have always had two goals for Naughty Oak Brewing Company: To create the highest quality, best tasting craft beer we possibly can, and to cultivate a friendly, welcoming environment, where people want to gather. We both agree that we couldn’t have found a better location and that we’re so lucky to be doing business in Santa Maria.

This tight-knit, friendly community has made creating a casual, welcoming hangout so easy and pleasant. Since we opened the brewery in December of 2016, it just feels as though our friendly group of neighbors has expanded. We watch people strike up conversations over a card game or song playing overhead that reminds them of high school. We see people bump into each other after being out of touch for years, and we watch strangers make connections and become friends who meet up regularly. These connections, plus the support and enthusiasm from our community keeps the brewery alive.

Joining the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce has added another level to those community connections. Through the Chamber, we have made friends that we wouldn’t have met otherwise, we’ve been introduced to a network of wonderful, supportive people, and we’re able to hear the perspectives, struggles and celebrations of other small business owners.

The Chamber’s Leadership Santa Maria Valley program increased those connections even further, by tying so many branches of the community together, highlighting local resources and more importantly, the needs of our area. I appreciate that the Leadership program provided opportunities for community outreach that I was previously completely unaware of, and the Legacy Project portion of the Leadership program has allowed us to give something back to the community that has given us so many great relationships.

When we opened Naughty Oak Brewing Company, we decided that our motto would be “Camaraderie through Quality,” because fostering a warm, friendly gathering place was a priority for us. We wanted to recreate that same casual, inviting atmosphere that an open garage door on a homebrew day prompts.

What we didn’t expect while we were striving to create our taproom environment, was the way the community would reciprocate, by welcoming and supporting us and our business with open arms. We’re so lucky to experience the same lively energy that we love so much about our neighborhood, everyday in our taproom and in our town.

Naughty Oak Brewing Company is located at 165 Broadway Street #102 in Orcutt. Learn more by calling (805) 314-2368 or visiting www.naughtyoak.com.