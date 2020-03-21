You are the owner of this article.
Emergency shelter opens in Santa Maria High School gym
Emergency shelter opens in Santa Maria High School gym

The Santa Maria High School gymnasium will now serve as an emergency homeless shelter, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced Saturday.

In the midst of the statewide shelter-at-home order, the shelter at the high school will be open 24 hours a day to those without homes. 

Entrance into the shelter will be permitted from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. 

Santa Maria High School, along with other public schools in the county, closed March 16 in response to coronavirus concerns. 

The high school is located at 901 S. Broadway, and the entrance to the gym is at Gate 12 off Stowell Road.

This story will be updated with more information. 

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

