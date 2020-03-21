Emergency shelter opens in Santa Maria High School gym

The Santa Maria High School gymnasium will now serve as an emergency homeless shelter, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced Saturday.

In the midst of the statewide shelter-at-home order, the shelter at the high school will be open 24 hours a day to those without homes.

Entrance into the shelter will be permitted from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Santa Maria High School, along with other public schools in the county, closed March 16 in response to coronavirus concerns.

The high school is located at 901 S. Broadway, and the entrance to the gym is at Gate 12 off Stowell Road.

This story will be updated with more information.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.