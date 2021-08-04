An emergency project to stabilize an embankment and repair pavement is underway along westbound Highway 166 just west of Bull Canyon Road, resulting in short traffic delays, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
The westbound lane there is expected to remain closed until 2 p.m. Friday, with flaggers controlling one-way reversing traffic in the eastbound lane. Delays should not exceed 10 minutes, the spokesman said.
Electronic message signs are activated to warn motorists of the project.
CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $330,000 project expected to be completed in mid-August.