Emergency homeless shelter opens in Santa Maria High School gym

Providers noted how the closure of community facilities has greatly restricted access to basic services that many people rely on, from the shelter and Wi-Fi at public libraries to the showers at community gyms, and put additional demand on shelter providers such as Good Samaritan.

"We were seeing a variety of impacts upon the shelters. The executive [shelter-at-home] order is law, and providers encouraged us to sustain and expand the regular shelter capacity as well as start talking about what steps we needed as we proceeded through this unprecedented event," Albers said.

The emergency shelter will be open for the foreseeable future, Albers said. Moving forward, the task force will consider enacting use agreements for additional emergency shelters in other parts of the county.

"We are not in discussions about opening anything else in Santa Maria, but we will be assessing the need in the other communities," Albers said.

Santa Maria High School, along with other public schools in the county, closed March 16 in response to coronavirus concerns with plans to remain closed until April 3 at the earliest. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom stated last week that California schools could remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.