Emergency crews are responding to reports of a collision on Highway 166, east of Kirschenmann Road near Cuyama.

The first reports of the crash came in just after 9:30 a.m.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol and deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office are en route to the scene.

An ambulance also is responding, but the extent of injuries is unknown.

This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.

