Emergency crews at head-on crash near Lompoc

Emergency officials are working on a head-on crash that apparently has left one person dead, one person with critical injuries and one with moderate injuries, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash between a Mazda Miata and a sedan was reported at 6:22 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and Santa Rosa Road south of Lompoc, according to the California Highway Patrol incident information website.

A critically injured individual is being transported by ambulance to Lompoc Airport, where CalSTAR will airlift the patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Bertucelli said the County Air Support Unit helicopter is remaining in the area in case the moderately injured patient needs air transport to Cottage.

Bertucelli said the moderately injured patient had to be extricated from one of the vehicles.

The County Sheriff's Office has been notified of the deceased individual, officials on scene said.

Bertucelli said County Fire sent two engines, while Lompoc Fire Department sent one. Three ambulances also responded