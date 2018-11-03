Tuesday may be Election Day, but the business of government rolls on as the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meet with a full agenda at 9 a.m. in Santa Barbara.
Seven public hearings are planned, and another 42 items are on the administrative agenda, consisting of generally noncontroversial decisions usually approved in a single vote unless pulled for discussion or comment by a supervisor or member of the public.
Among the items, supervisors are scheduled to hear an update on the existing emergency alerting system, its limitations and challenges, information gathering and recent enhancements.
The board will also consider the first reading of code amendments that will allow the county to regulate businesses that encroach on public rights of way by issuing permits and collecting fees to pay for administering the program.
Staff is also recommending the board receive and file the Countywide Integrated Storm Water Resource Plan to complete the terms of the grant agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board.
Supervisors will consider amending the Coastal Land Use Plan and the Zoning Code for the Local Coastal Plan “to prepare for, mitigate and respond to threats resulting from current and reasonably foreseeable future sea level rise and coastal hazards.”
Questions about the operation of the county’s emergency alert system were raised by the public and supervisors following the Holiday fire earlier this year.
In response, the Executive Office had Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management personnel evaluate the system and make improvements were necessary.
In addition to the internal review of protocols and technologies, the county launched an online survey in English and Spanish asking how it could better alert community members in an emergency and drew more than 4,000 responses.
The survey identified two main issues. Respondents said there was a lack of clarity about the Aware and Prepare alerting system and its capabilities, and they wanted to be notified of incidents in their general area, even if they were not directly affected by orders to evacuate or shelter in place.
Supervisors are scheduled to hear about changes that have been made in response to the internal review and survey as well as the county’s participation in university studies currently underway on emergency alerting and evacuation behavior nationwide.
According to a county staff report, advancements in technology have led to a proliferation of on-demand mobility and car sharing services that provide new travel alternatives that have the potential for both positive and negative impacts on the community.
Electric bicycles and scooters placed throughout a community offer an easy, affordable and dependable means to travel short distances, the report said, but they encroach on public sidewalks and other rights of way.
Car sharing programs, food vendors and outdoor dining areas also encroach on those areas, so supervisors will consider ordinance amendments that will allow the county to regulate such businesses rather than banning them outright.
The amendments will allow the county to issue encroachment permits and charge fees to cover the cost of administering the program.
Regulations will allow the county to remove abandoned, wrecked or inoperative shared mobility devices as well as those parked where they create a hazard to traffic
If supervisors approve the ordinance amendments, the Public Works Department will develop fees for encroachment permit applications, per-square-foot fees for exclusive use of a right of way by food service or shared mobility devices, monthly per-vehicle fleet fees and impound fees.
The amendments will also allow the county to deny permits for those not operating in compliance with permit conditions and will provide procedures for appeals and resolving disputes.
Supervisors are scheduled to receive an overview of the Countywide Integrated Storm Water Resource Plan that identifies and prioritizes storm-water and dry-weather runoff capturing projects to benefit water quality and supplies, provide flood management and protect the environment and communities.
The plan was developed by the County Water Agency in collaboration with Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Guadalupe, Solvang, Carpinteria Valley Water District, Montecito Water District and UCSB.
Global greenhouse gas emissions and the resulting rise in sea level from thermal expansion of ocean waters and melting ice sheets are predicted to increase into the next century, according to a county staff report.
In Santa Barbara County, the rising level will exacerbate beach and bluff erosion, coastal flooding, slope instability, wave uprush and other coastal hazards, the report says, referencing California’s Fourth Climate Change Assessment, Central Coast Regional Report.
“The magnitude and timing of these changes are not precisely known,” the staff report says. “However, the trend is clear, and the need to incorporate sea level rise issues into coastal planning and permitting decisions is increasingly evident.”
Santa Barbara County launched the Coastal Resiliency Project in 2014 that developed the Sea Level Rise and Coastal Hazards Vulnerability Assessment and and maps identifying areas potentially vulnerable to sea level rise and coastal hazards.
The efforts eventually culminated in a proposed Local Coastal Plan amendment supervisors will be asked to consider Tuesday.