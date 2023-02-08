Lunch at the Elwin Mussell Center was sweet Wednesday.
Lunch at the Elwin Mussell Center was sweet Wednesday.
Sweet as candy, in fact.
Local seniors celebrated Valentine's Day early with the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department's "Sweet As Candy" luncheon.
The Mussell Center was near capacity. Locals ate, played and learned. Lunch was provided by Santa Maria Terrace, the assisted-living facility on Main Street. There were also guest speakers from the Alzheimer's Association, Santa Maria Valley Senior Club and Central Coast Health.
The afternoon was capped by a Sweetheart Performance by the Ukulele Program.
