Four candidates vying to become the next rodeo queen made their debut Friday, kicking off festivities for the 78th Elks Rodeo and Parade that will run from Sept. 2 to 5.
The candidates were introduced during a press conference at the Elks Unocal Event Center and rodeo grounds.
This year's candidates and their sponsoring organizations are Avery Nelson, St. Joseph High School; Chloe LeMaire, Northern Santa Barbara County United Way; Faith Totorica, Santa Maria Kiwanis Noontime; and Isabelle Gamino, Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe.
"We have an amazing group of young ladies running for the 78th annual Elks Rodeo queen this year. They all are very active in our community and excited for all the wonderful events their organizations will be planning throughout their respective campaigns," said Elks Rodeo Chief Operations Officer Tina Tonascia.
Nelson is a junior at St. Joseph High School and a member of the varsity volleyball and soccer teams. She is also involved in the school's California Scholarship Foundation Club and National Honors Society Club.
She said she loves helping people and hopes to enter the medical field after graduating high school. She values the close relationships she has with her family and the St. Joseph community.
LeMaire, a Righetti High School junior, works as a lifeguard for the YMCA and the city of Santa Maria. Her past community service efforts include fundraising for St. Baldrick's Foundation, shaving her head for cancer research and earning the Girl Scout Silver Award.
During her campaign with NSBC United Way, LeMaire will focus on literacy and supporting deaf and hard-of-hearing youth in local school districts by coordinating with the Santa Barbara County Office of Education on different programs.
Totorica is a sophomore at Righetti High School and a member of the school's swim, water polo and softball teams, as well as the Orcutt Polo Association and travel softball team CA Velocity.
For the past two years, Totorica has enjoyed volunteering with Pacific Christian Center's food ministry program, Angel Food and during Special Olympics events. She hopes to pursue a medical degree at a four-year university.
Gamino, a Pioneer Valley High School senior, is a third-generation rodeo queen candidate in her family, and is running her second campaign for the title. She has been involved with FFA, various Christian clubs, and community service work with the elderly, homeless and foster students.
Originally from Guadalupe, she hopes to attend Hancock College, then transfer to Santa Barbara City College to pursue a career in radiologic technology.