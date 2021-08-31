Santa Maria residents can expect to see temporary road closures and parking restrictions in place Saturday during the 2021 Elks Rodeo Parade along Broadway.
The parade begins at 8:45 a.m. at Broadway and Mill streets and will head south. Parking along Broadway between Fesler Street and Enos Drive will be prohibited beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Broadway will reopen shortly after the conclusion of the parade, at approximately noon, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Police officers also will be present along Main and Cook streets as well as Stowell Road to assist emergency traffic across Broadway in case of emergencies.
Spectators entering Santa Maria from Highway 101 are advised to exit at Stowell Road in order to view the parade from or near the Stowell shopping center, or exit at Main Street to view the parade north of City Hall.
For more information about the Elks Rodeo Parade, visit www.elksrodeoparade.com. Questions can be directed to the city of Santa Maria at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.