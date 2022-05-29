The Santa Maria Elks are expecting a huge crowd for one of their most popular events when the annual Elks Rodeo Parade returns to downtown Santa Maria on Saturday, June 4.
But you’ll have to get up early to claim a prime spot along Broadway as the Elks showcase why they believe "United We Stand" is the perfect theme for this year’s event.
“It’s the perfect theme,” said Elks Rodeo Parade Committee Chairman Jaime Flores. “The parade will have dignitaries from our lodge and several other Elks lodges, local politicians, rodeo officials and participants, and the people of our community lining Broadway. We all stand united to make this day special.”
After COVID pushed the 2021 rodeo weekend to September, the 79th annual parade is back to its traditional early June date and parade organizers think it will be bigger and better than ever.
“We think we’ll have about 125 entries in the parade this year which will be great,” said Flores. “Last year the rodeo was pushed back to Labor Day weekend which hurt both the number of entries and the size of the crowd. I think we had 80-82 entries. There was a lot of uncertainty but everything went smoothly. Now we’re back to close to normal so it’s going to be great.”
The parade begins at Mill Street and heads south to Enos, ending with a participant luncheon in the Community Bank of Santa Maria parking lot.
The official start time is 8:45 a.m.
But “realistically, because the parade will be broadcast on KSBY-TV, things will get going about 9 a.m.,” said Flores.
Several school marching bands will entertain the crowd as they march down Broadway mixed in among the decorated floats, wagons, antique cars, motorcycles, clowns, and dignitaries including Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, the Santa Maria City Council, Santa Barbara County 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, representatives from Vandenberg Space Force Base and local cowboys and cowgirls.
“There’ll be more creative entries, more floats,” said Flores. “We’re bringing back the things that made the parade special when I was a kid.”
“I just love this parade, especially all the kids taking part and the ones who are watching up and down Broadway,” said Patino. “It will be nice to see people out again. I’m excited to be a part of it again.”
The new Elks Rodeo queen and her court will be there. One of three local teens – Rylie Halsell, Ashley Palin, or Primavera Rosales – will be crowned during Friday night’s performance.
For her support of the Golden Circle of Champions, the Elks have chosen Terri Stricklin to be the parade grand marshal.
Stricklin is a member of the Ostini family, owners of the Hitching Post Restaurant in Casmalia.
Stricklin and her family have donated the dinners to every Golden Circle of Champions dinner since the program began in 2016.
“Terri is the ideal candidate for parade marshal,” said Flores. “She is well known and respected in the community for more than the Hitching Post but also for the charitable efforts of her family. We’re really honored to have her as grand marshal.”
“I never expected this,” said Stricklin. “My first thought when they said I was going to be grand marshal was that there have to be 100 people they should have chosen before they picked me. It is an honor for me and my entire family.”
“The parade has something for everyone. One of the best things is that junior high school bands will be back. They had to miss last year’s parade because their school year had just started when we held the parade in September,” said Flores. “We’re expecting a big crowd to be out this year with thousands of local people, including a lot of young boys and girls, getting a chance to experience a part of the rodeo, and one of the best things is that it is free – no admission fee. Just find a good spot along Broadway and enjoy.”
There’s no fee for any of the parade entries either, which encourages many local youth groups to participate. A large contingent of youth softball and baseball teams is expected along with other similar youth and school groups.
“It’s a great way for local people to take part,” said Elks Recreation President Peter Sterling. “You don’t have to be a cowboy or cowgirl to be in the parade.”
As with the Elks Rodeo, the parade is also a competition.
A half dozen awards are up for grabs for the best-of-the-best entries.
The Sweepstakes Float award goes to the best overall float; the Grand Sweepstakes winner is awarded to the best musical unit; the Mayor’s Trophy goes to the best community entry; the Exalted Ruler’s Trophy goes to the most outstanding equestrian individual; the Bobby Acquistapace Memorial Trophy goes to the best mounted group; the Chairman’s Choice award will go to the best youth entry.
“One of our goals is to celebrate the history and diversity of the Santa Maria Valley,” said Flores. “Come on out and show your support for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. It’s going to be a great time.”