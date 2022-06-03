The 79th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade opened to a full crowd at the Unocal Event Center on Thursday, with action-packed competition, performances and plenty of fun.
The rodeo continues at 7 p.m. Friday, with Saturday's performance beginning at 6 p.m. The championship on Sunday starts at 2 p.m.
Friday is dedicated to all first responders; Saturday is the traditional "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" night, which highlights the battle against breast cancer; and Sunday is Military Appreciation Day.
Rodeo performances can be found online and on TV. The Cowboy Channel will livestream through its app and air the entire rodeo on tape delay on its Cowboy Channel, while wranglernetwork.com will stream highlights.