Elks Rodeo festivities kick off with registration for Beard-A-Reno, Miss Wrangler contests

The 61st annual Beard-A-Reno and Miss Wrangler contests opened Monday, kicking off festivities for the 2020 Elks Rodeo season in Santa Maria.

Those wishing to participate in either of the contests will have until 5 p.m. April 3 to sign up at the new Elks Rodeo Office, located at 2325 Skyway Drive, Suite H.

Winners of the contests will be announced during a May 9 dinner held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

There are 11 categories for the Beard-A-Reno event, including longest beard, blackest beard, whitest beard, reddest beard, best goatee, best mustache, best sideburns, best attempt, wildest, best western characterization and best all-around.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All contestants must be 21 years old, and those entering the beard competition must have a clean face upon registration.

Contestants who are not competing in the mustache category are allowed to keep their mustache but must have the rest of their face clean upon registration.

All contest entrants must pay a fee of $25, which includes dinner on the night of May 9 when winners of Miss Wrangler and different facial hair categories will be announced and awarded with custom-made silver belt buckles.