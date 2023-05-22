The 61st annual Beard-A-Reno Contest was held Saturday as festivities for the 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo are heating up.
Registration for the Beard-A-Reno opened in February and closed in April. Winners in each of seven whisker-growing categories received their awards — custom-made silver belt buckles — at the official dinner Saturday night, held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.
Categories included longest beard, blackest beard, whitest beard, reddest beard, best mustache, best attempt and best all-around.
There were a few rules contestants must adhere to, including being 21 years of age or older and being clean-shaven at the time of registration, although mustaches were exempt and did not need to be shaved off to enter.
Entrants paid a $30 registration fee that came with a barbecued beef rib dinner with beans, salad and entertainment.
The 2023 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade are set for June 1 to 4. For more information, visit the website or call the Elks Recreation Office at 805-925-4125.
Beards compete Saturday at Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Beard-A-Reno contest | Photos