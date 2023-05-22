The 61st annual Beard-A-Reno Contest was held Saturday as festivities for the 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo are heating up.

Registration for the Beard-A-Reno opened in February and closed in April. Winners in each of seven whisker-growing categories received their awards — custom-made silver belt buckles — at the official dinner Saturday night, held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.

Categories included longest beard, blackest beard, whitest beard, reddest beard, best mustache, best attempt and best all-around.

