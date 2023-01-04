Members from the Elks Recreation Board of Directors, along with those from the Allan Hancock College Rodeo Club, held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the future plans of the Elks Events Center grounds near Highway 101 in Santa Maria.

The meeting arose after changes to the leasing contracts at the Elks Event Center "led to some community concern, but also a lot of misinformation on social media,” according to Johnna Clark, the media director for Elks Recreation.

Clark was joined at the press conference by Jim Glines, a longtime Allan Hancock College booster and a driving force behind the creation of the Hancock rodeo club; Ben Londo, the Cal Poly Rodeo club coach; Peter Sterling, the President of Elks Recreation; and Matt Rodriguez, the exalted ruler at the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
1
0