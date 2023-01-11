Elks Rec says it's making "tough decisions" on rodeo grounds so that it "can continue to grow”

Mike Leggett pushes his home-made B-26 bomber toward the take-off and staging area at the Tri-Valley RC Modelers area of the Elks Event Center in 2017. The Tri-Valley club is looking for a new location to fly after its lease on the Elks grounds was not renewed this year.
When the Tri-Valley Remote Control Modelers Club entered into a short-term lease agreement with Elks Recreation in 2009 to use property at the rodeo grounds to fly its remote controlled airplanes, the property was a blank slate.
The club intended to make the grounds something of a permanent home, and 14 years later, it consists of a 500-by-50 foot asphalt runway and a 12,000 square foot pit area, among other amenities.
Now the club is one of multiple groups looking for a new home after recent changes made by the Elks Recreation board of directors. The changes have left some members of the public and local organizations questioning what's going on at the grounds, which was donated to Elks Recreation by the Unocal Corporation in 1994.
Elks Recreation held a press conference on Jan. 4 to answer some of those questions, with Johnna Clark, the media director for Elks Recreation, leading the presentation.
Historically, Clark says, the Elks Recreation board has made decisions it's described as “drastic, but necessary” and also “unpopular by select groups." Clark reiterates that these decisions may not be popular, but that the Elks feels it's what's best for the organization and the community.
"We regrew the rodeo and the amount of money that’s going back into the community because of the changes that we're making is huge," Clark said during a recent phone interview. "So many more programs are benefiting from the events that we’ve added and so that’s what we’re going to continue to do and it’s what we need to do.
"We have to make these tough decisions so that we can continue to grow."
Different perspectives
At the press conference, Elks Rec said it notified tenants that leases would not be renewed in 2023 at the beginning of 2022. Some groups, however, have varying accounts of how that process played out last year.
Jeff Tillema, the current track operator for Santa Maria BMX, says details about the lease change were given the moment of signing last year.
“I figured we were just going to sign another lease and that was it," Tillema said. "But they said 'We’re going to sign your lease this year, but we’re going to not continue next year.' We said, 'OK, we’ll see how this goes down.'"
The Elks said it recently gave 90-day extensions to Tri-Valley RC Modelers and Santa Maria BMX, but according to Barnes and Tillema, details regarding the extension have not been specified. The RC club wasn't sure if the extension was to remove its property from the premises or an extension to keep flying its model planes.
Regarding the 90 days, Clark says that both groups have an individual contract based on what each group requested and the Tri-Valley group did not request to fly, it only requested the 90 days to remove remaining belongings from the site.
Clarks said along with phone calls starting in January, emails were also sent out to the groups in early February last year, stating the board was trying to set up a meeting.
“The efforts were definitely there,” said Clark. “We’ve even given them a 90-day extension. Even with the March date they’re still getting over a year's notice."
When asked if leasing the property to the tenants costs the Elks more than it brings in, Clarks said yes, adding that since the groups had access to their grounds nearly around the clock, Elks Rec had to make sure the facilities were always accessible.
“The roads had to be OK, the brush had to be OK and all of that, and those are not only materials, but it’s also our volunteer resources,” said Clark. “We only have so many volunteers and people are so gracious to donate their time and energy and their efforts, but if all of our resources go towards that then we’re not able to do any improvements that we need to do."
When asked about the notion that the groups don't appear to interfere with any current or future plans Elks Rec may have, Clark said the bottom line is that it had to work around them.
“It’s hard to control everybody when the tenants have access to the property all the time,” Clark said.
Lessees say they've been accommodating
Chuck Barnes, a longtime member of Tri-Valley Remote Control Modelers Club, says the Tri-Valley group has a history of compromising with the Elks to allow events to happen.
“Every time they have a big event that’s going to be by us, we shut down and we don’t fly, and we’re all good with that," Barnes said. "We’ve been very accommodating."
Barnes said the Tri-Valley group has spent over $100,000 developing the site over the last 14 years.
“Also, the BMX club has put tens of thousands of dollars into their track, the paintball guys spent thousands of dollars in their youth and there’s hundreds of thousands of hours of youth activities out there at that recreation facility, which is all going away,” said Barnes.
Clark says none of the organizations were promised more than one year at a time, because the board always knew there would be future developments on the property.
“Or else they could’ve been given a 10-year lease or 20-year lease, but they weren't, they were given a one-year lease so that when the opportunity came that we were able to start developing the property for future projects that we would be able to do so,” said Clark.
Clark says the board wants to be as open as it possibly can and there are plans in the works that the board is not in liberty to talk about.
"We have to show that we are willing and able to make the improvements before those projects can go any further, but we can’t do that when we have tenants leasing on the property," Clark said. "We can’t make improvements because it’s their area. We can’t touch those areas because they have to be available to do what those tenants were leasing the property to do. So we can’t move forward if we don’t have access."
