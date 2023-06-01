Hugo Guzman, left, of Santa Maria, takes a sip from his wine glass as Cindy Jijon, of Ontario, watches at Presqu'ile Winery during the winery's first fundraiser for the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County in 2016. The winery will be featured at the 2023 Elks Rodeo wine bar.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
The label for Chuck Carlson’s exceptional 2012 Pinot Noir John Sebastiano Vineyard. The winery will be featured at the 2023 Elks Rodeo wine bar.
The booth will be easy to spot, uniquely decorated in Boho style.
“That’s short for Bohemian,” said Bogue. “It will be decorated with local plants that we’ve foraged from Foxen Canyon Trail.”
The local selection includes sauvignon blanc from Presqu'ile; albarino and syrah from Nagy Wines; chardonnay from Labyrinth Winery; pinot noir from Lumen Wines; grenache from Groundwork; pinot noir rose from Costa De Oro; and merlot and cabernet sauvignon from Carlson.
”And we’ll have ‘bubbles’,” said Bogue. “That’s sparkling wine that you can’t call Champagne because only Champagne produced in Champagne, France can be called Champagne, so we’ll have a selection of ‘Bubbles’; Della Contessa prosecco from Italy; Mas Fi Cava from Spain; and JP Chenet Brut from France.
“I’ll be there the entire time – it’s my seventh year working the wine bar but it’s our first year that we’ve made it a stand-alone booth. And I have a great team working with me – Darlene Torrez, Kris Stengel, Kathleen Wilson, Julie Hall, and Victoria Weatherly. They’re all wonderful, hard workers. Make sure you tell everyone to stop by, say hi, and have a taste of the valley.”