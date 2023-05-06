The Santa Maria Elks Lodge held its annual Citizen of the Year and Student of the Year celebration this week.
The group awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships to local students and named John Hochleutner its Citizen of the Year.
Two Righetti High students split the Student of the Year award. They are Benjamin Choi and Vignesh Neerathalingam. Those two each received scholarships of $1,750 for the Student of the Year award. Neerathalingam has been accepted into UCLA and Choi has been accepted by Johns Hopkins University.
The Elks Lodge also doled out $500 scholarships to both Choi and Neerathalingam. That's not all. The group awarded $500 scholarships to Righetti's Jamielynne Lomibao, Jade Eteli Espinoza and Zimin He; Orcutt Academy's Alessandro Ante and Tynan Schierman; Pioneer Valley's Alexandra Martinez, Czharina Joy Ilaban Acosta, Jasmin Olivera, Kassandra Padilla, Maria Ramos Lemus, Yitzel Chavez Herrera and Rubi Orduna-Hernandez
The Student of the Year winners were determined by the highest grade-point average and number of volunteer hours.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Hochleutner, the Citizen of the Year winner, was born and raised in the Santa Maria Valley, growing up on a dairy farm with his mother and grandparents. He has helped raise three children, 11 grandchildren and a great grandson. Hochleutner has been a business owner for 40 years and is known for his has-never-met-a-stranger personality.
Hochleutner has been an Elks member for 43 years and has helped support the annual rodeo and queen competition, while also helping sponsor youth athletics in the area. He's known to donate the use of generators, light towers and portable restrooms to local sports fields, while being involved in Shoes for Students program, the Boys and Girls Club and area food banks. He grew up participating in FFA and 4-H and has contributed to the Santa Barbara County Fair livestock auction.
Hochleutner has also been the event sponsor for Cruising for Life for the last 15 years in memory of his mother.
Santa Maria Elks presents students and citizen of the year awards Thursday night | Photos