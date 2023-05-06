The Santa Maria Elks Lodge held its annual Citizen of the Year and Student of the Year celebration this week.

The group awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships to local students and named John Hochleutner its Citizen of the Year.

Two Righetti High students split the Student of the Year award. They are Benjamin Choi and Vignesh Neerathalingam. Those two each received scholarships of $1,750 for the Student of the Year award. Neerathalingam has been accepted into UCLA and Choi has been accepted by Johns Hopkins University.

