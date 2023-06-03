Valley Christian Academy celebrated its 2023 high school graduating class Friday night.
The annual the commencement ceremony was held at the First Baptist Church as the private school celebrated 11 graduates.
Valley Christian Academy, which offers schooling from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade, said farewell to the 11 seniors. They are Gabriel Decker, Gavin Edick, Erica Eiler, Juliza Evans, Kierstan Knutson, Allison Musselwhite, Gabrielle Sassenberg, Cole Simms, Sean Swain, Olivia Uno and Jasmine Wall.
“It is very exciting to see our students graduating, we have several students who started here in kindergarten,” Maples said. “So our elementary teachers are there and they see some of their students that they had in first grade or even kindergarten. Being there to see that child graduating — it’s a pretty unique experience.”
When asked what are some of the ways Maples has seen the students grow during their time at Valley Christian, he paused for a moment to think about each of the 11 students who walked across the stage Friday.
“It has been good to see how they have grown, to see them learn from mistakes they’ve made along the way and then also just see them grow in their knowledge and to grow spiritually,” Maples said.
The message that Maples will be sharing with the graduating class is he encourages them to “continue following after the lord Jesus Christ.”
Photos: Valley Christian Academy graduates 11 in 2023
