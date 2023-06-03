Valley Christian Academy celebrated its 2023 high school graduating class Friday night.

The annual the commencement ceremony was held at the First Baptist Church as the private school celebrated 11 graduates.

Valley Christian Academy, which offers schooling from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade, said farewell to the 11 seniors. They are Gabriel Decker, Gavin Edick, Erica Eiler, Juliza Evans, Kierstan Knutson, Allison Musselwhite, Gabrielle Sassenberg, Cole Simms, Sean Swain, Olivia Uno and Jasmine Wall.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0