Eleven St. Joseph students confirmed for COVID-19, school to reopen Tuesday

After temporarily closing due to a confirmed student COVID-19 case in early November, the number of COVID-positive students at St. Joseph High School in Orcutt has grown to 11, with school leaders planning to resume on-campus learning for all students Tuesday.

The first St. Joseph case originated from a Halloween party that also infected a student from neighboring Righetti High School, administrators from both schools confirmed. Righetti, who remains in distance learning, ceased sports practices following the discovery of the case.

In the weeks following, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso said, the department has linked 20 cases among North County high school students back to four parties that occurred Halloween weekend, which include the 11 cases at St. Joseph.

"This is a good teaching moment — it went from two cases to 20," Do-Reynoso said of the original case numbers. "I do believe this is the tip of the iceberg. Those students self-reported after experiencing symptoms, but I wonder how many more are asymptomatic."

St. Joseph Principal Erinn Dougherty declined to comment about the total number of student COVID-19 cases, but said the school will reopen on Tuesday as planned during the original closure.