Eleven St. Joseph students confirmed for COVID-19, school to reopen Tuesday

After temporarily closing due to a confirmed student COVID-19 case in early November, the number of COVID-positive students at St. Joseph High School in Orcutt has grown to 11, with school leaders planning to resume on-campus learning for all students Tuesday.
The first St. Joseph case originated from a Halloween party that also infected a student from neighboring Righetti High School, administrators from both schools confirmed. Righetti, who remains in distance learning, ceased sports practices following the discovery of the case.
In the weeks following, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso said, the department has linked 20 cases among North County high school students back to four parties that occurred Halloween weekend, which include the 11 cases at St. Joseph.
"This is a good teaching moment — it went from two cases to 20," Do-Reynoso said of the original case numbers. "I do believe this is the tip of the iceberg. Those students self-reported after experiencing symptoms, but I wonder how many more are asymptomatic."
St. Joseph Principal Erinn Dougherty declined to comment about the total number of student COVID-19 cases, but said the school will reopen on Tuesday as planned during the original closure.
"We are excited to have the students back on campus again. We are working with the Santa Barbara County department of public health and we are really blessed that we have great people to work with over there," Dougherty said.
In an announcement to parents Thursday, Dougherty asked they not send students to school if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or if they have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case within the past two weeks.
Students who have tested positive, are presenting symptoms, or who have had close contact with a COVID-19 case are asked not to return to school until 10 days after symptom onset, with fever and other symptoms having ceased.
Beyond the announcement of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in early November, no announcement has reportedly been sent out to St. Joseph families regarding the additional confirmed cases.
According to Do-Reynoso, it is up to schools to decide when and how to notify the campus community about COVID-19 cases.
"Each school has published their own plan for how they are to notify the school community," she said.
Dougherty said in early November that she opted to close the school for two weeks following the first case in order to nip any potential spread in the bud, despite the school's Return to School Safer Plan not requiring closures until three or more cases were confirmed.
