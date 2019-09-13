Local Electric Vehicle (EV) owners will be available with their cars to share their experience with EV ownership and help people find the perfect EV for their transportation needs. Join us and bring your questions about EVs to knowledgeable owners with the EV Advocates of Santa Barbara County. This event is a great opportunity for you to learn about EVs, have one-on-one conversation with local community members that are driving electric, and see the wide variety of EVs available today.
Register to attend at driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=1980
National Drive Electric Week event is a collaboration between Plug In America, Sierra Club and the Electric Auto Association. Presented locally by the Los Padres Chapter Sierra Club, EV Advocates of Santa Barbara County, and the Community Environmental Council.