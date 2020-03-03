top story
Election 2020: Santa Barbara County 'Super Tuesday' primary election results
From the Good Morning Santa Maria! Local news you may have missed series
- Santa Maria Times Staff Report
-
- Updated
Related to this story
- Updated
Nelson will take over from his boss at the end of the year when Peter Adam’s second four-year term ends, and he is expected to focus on many of same issues, including reducing the backlog of infrastructure maintenance and fiscal responsibility.
- Updated
Measure I2020, the Lompoc ballot measure that asked voters to determine whether the city increases its sales tax rate, received support from a vast majority of voters, according to election results released Wednesday morning by Santa Barbara County.
- Updated
Update 9:00 a.m.
- Updated
Update 9:00 a.m. - Joan Hartman now holds a strong lead over Bruce Porter for the 3rd Supervisorial District seat.