Construction of an El Pollo Loco location in Lompoc calls for demolition of the existing Lompoc Restaurant and construction of a new 1,822 square-foot drive-thru restaurant and walk-up window. The project rendering shows east-facing entrance and north side entry, bottom. 

El Pollo Loco is coming to Lompoc and will open its door at the site of long-time local eatery Lompoc Restaurant, which shuttered its doors in August of 2022 after a 59-year run.

The Planning Commission, on June 14, voted unanimously 3-0 to approve the project despite some concern about traffic congestion at the entrance/exit.

The project, with initial building approvals still underway, ultimately calls for demolition of the existing restaurant and construction of a new 1,822 square- foot El Pollo Loco drive-thru restaurant and walk-up window.

The current 3,750 square-foot Lompoc Restaurant, built in 1963 at 925 North H Street, has remained empty since the breakfast spot's closure in August 2022. The image shows windows boarded up due to break-ins and homeless encampments, according to reports.

