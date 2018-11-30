A Los Angeles-area paralegal is accused of operating an unlicensed law practice that targeted and took advantage of migrant farmworkers in Santa Maria, fraudulently charging upwards of $12,000 in legal fees.
The State Bar of California announced Friday that it obtained an interim order to shut down the El Monte offices of Vincent Enriquez. State Bar spokesperson Jonah Lamb said Enriquez portrayed himself as an immigration attorney and offered legal services to Central Coast fieldworkers.
"He was retained by several people in Santa Maria," Lamb said, providing them legal advice and assuring them they qualified for green cards. "Following this, he filed asylum applications that resulted in removal proceedings being initiated against two of the clients."
Lamb said the State Bar issued Enriquez a Cease and Desist notice regarding his unauthorized practice, and escalated their enforcement after he failed to comply. Reached by phone Friday afternoon, Enriquez, a tax accountant as well as a paralegal who operates NVE Associates, Inc., denied the allegations but admitted that he did take money from the clients.
"Two clients that I have in Santa Maria went to see an attorney," he said. "[When] the clients started a process in immigration court, the attorney led them to say I was misleading them. They're saying I'm an attorney; all my documents and everything states I'm a paralegal."
Under California law, immigration consultants are allowed to translate answers to questions on state or federal forms, obtain copies of supporting documents and refer their clients to legal representation. Consultants are prohibited from representing clients in immigration court or providing specific legal advice.
Immigration consultants are barred from using the term notario, which often causes confusion within Spanish-speaking communities due to the differences between notaries public and notarios públicos. In certain countries, notarios have training similar to lawyers and are allowed to perform legal services.
Enriquez said he began offering immigration services to roughly 15 clients in Santa Maria after helping one file paperwork for a divorce. He admits to charging two clients roughly $4,500 for preparation of documents and paperwork — including work permit and drivers license applications, income taxes and asylum forms — and between $750 and $1,000 in filing fees, adding that he accepted partial payment from both.
"The only issue I believe I will be guilty of is that a paralegal cannot prepare immigration documents without a lawyer," Enriquez said. "They filed the documents, went to the judge and [from] that point on the attorney took over the case. The attorney that is representing them [is] just alleging that I did something wrong."
Enriquez, who maintains his innocence in the matter, said he will represent himself during an appearance on Dec. 11 in Los Angeles Superior Court.
"I'm not hiding anything — nothing," he said. "That's the story coming from my mouth, and to me that's the fact."
The State Bar recently reclaimed files and documents from Enriquez's office, and former clients are urged to contact the group directly at 213-765-1636 to determine whether any of the seized files are theirs. Clients are also advised that it may be in their best interest to seek other legal counsel.