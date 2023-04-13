In this still from a video project, El Camino Junior High student Edgar Lua is shown. Lua says he wants to become an artist. Lua said, during a 2019 fight against cancer, art was a great outlet for him.
Crystal Guzman, a teacher at El Camino and the ASB advisor on campus, helped organize the production of the video.
That's what Luke Laurie, a teacher at El Camino Junior High, says. Laurie was one of the teachers involved in the cinematic video project that showcased what makes El Camino unique.
Teachers and students were able to talk about their connection with the school. Teachers highlighted its family feel and how El Camino has a variety of ways for kids to get involved on campus, through clubs and safe spaces, and how the staff has consistently fostered engagement.
Crystal Guzman, a teacher at El Camino and the ASB advisor on campus, helped organize the production of the video. She reached out to professional videographer Robert Perez and his RP3 Productions. Perez directed and shot the project. Perez, coincidentally, is an El Camino alumnus.
The video was presented at the recent Santa Maria-Bonita School District board meeting and is titled "El Camino Jr. High School: One with the Community."
Students involved in the project were Edgar Lua, Zoe Acosta, Yosef Carmona, Jorge Vargas, Huberto Villanueva and Diana Reyes.
Reyes, a seventh grader, spoke at the board meeting and said she was proud to have been selected. The video allowed her to express her true feelings about the campus, her teachers and her future.
“I would like to challenge this community to focus on the great things happening in El Camino and all of our surrounding schools,” said Reyes. “This video only highlights a few of the many great students, teachers, staff members and opportunities being offered to the students.
"I really appreciate this opportunity and hope that other students get to experience this ‘celebrity moment’ in the future as well."
In the video, students are seen talking about what they want to be when they grow up and listing their favorite teachers on campus that help inspire them during this chapter of their educational journey.
Guzman also reached out to Eric Melsheimer, the president of Melfred Borzall, an industrial equipment supplier, who agreed to sponsor the video. Guzman said Melsheimer is genuine about wanting to give back to the community, especially schools and students.
Guzman said Melsheimer did not hesitate to sponsor the video project and said “tell me when you're going to come pick up the check and we’ll make it happen."
Guzman says assistant principal Anastasia Sosa asked her about working on the video because the district gave each site the opportunity to do one that represented their campus, an opportunity that comes up once every two years.
Guzman is known to usually film content for campus, but never anything to this level of professionalism. She says she wanted to make sure it was nice and gave it the time, effort, and the quality that it deserved.
“I think nowadays with social media it’s so easy for us to focus on the bad things that are going on at our schools, but always remembering that there are tons and tons of students who are motivated and dedicated to reach their goals and there are teachers kind of leading that way for them,” said Guzman.