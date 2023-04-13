There is no Santa Maria without El Camino.

That's what Luke Laurie, a teacher at El Camino Junior High, says. Laurie was one of the teachers involved in the cinematic video project that showcased what makes El Camino unique.

Teachers and students were able to talk about their connection with the school. Teachers highlighted its family feel and how El Camino has a variety of ways for kids to get involved on campus, through clubs and safe spaces, and how the staff has consistently fostered engagement.

031723-ElCamino 06

Student Zoe Acosta shares her goal of becoming professional guitarist in a still from the video project created by El Camino Junior High School students. 

