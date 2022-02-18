The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported eight additional deaths from COVID-19 between Tuesday and Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from the illness to 644.
Three deaths were reported between Tuesday and Thursday, followed by five on Friday, according to county public health data.
Six of the residents were over the age of 70 and two were between the ages of 30 and 49. One of the deaths was also associated with a congregate care site, according to county data.
Three of the individuals resided in Santa Barbara; two in Santa Maria; one in Orcutt; one in the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Ballard; and one in the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.
County health officials have reported 43 deaths from COVID-19 in February alone, making it the month with the highest death rate in over a year.
Seventy individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including 13 in the intensive care unit.
County health officials continue to urge residents to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent severe illness and death from the virus.
To find a nearby vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov or call the county hotline at 211.