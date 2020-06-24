Effort to recall Solvang Councilman Chris Djernaes fails on first try

“This is not new,” Djernaes said said of the recall effort, during council member comments Monday. “Before I ran there were members of our own city staff who were trying to prevent me from even running. We found the e-mails. And I will hopefully get that out to the community so they can see that. They tried to prevent me from being seated on Dec. 10 because I campaigned on the idea that we needed to clean up corruption and scandal and right-size city government. They then went after me time and again to recall me in 2019. For whatever reason it didn’t take. Then they tried to smear me in January.”