Edwards theater on Bradley Road now closed in Santa Maria

It's the end of an era in Santa Maria.

The Edwards Cinemas theater on Bradley Road has been closed for days, with movie titles ripped from the marquee, the smell of popcorn now gone and once-full theaters completely empty.

Looking through the glass front doors of the theater, near the box office, dim lights still glow for what might be the remaining last days, the bright neon lights now quiet. The empty concession stands have seen the soda dispensers, popcorn machines and other equipment ripped from behind counters. An array of theater memorabilia is strewn across the floor.

111422-smt-news-edwards-cinemas-002.jpg
A real estate sign is out in front of the Edwards Cinemas theater in Santa Maria. 

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

