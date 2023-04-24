The Lompoc Family YMCA has partnered with Lompoc Unified School District to provide free teen membership to all district-enrolled students in middle and high school as part of a wider effort to engage teens with healthy and safe enrichment activities.

Through the program, teens will have access to the YMCA's facilities that feature state-of-the-art fitness equipment, a basketball court, and teen-friendly fitness classes. 

Additional enrichment opportunities will be offered later this year, a YMCA spokesman said.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0