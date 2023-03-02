Speech Contests and Mayor.jpeg

Mayor Jenelle Osborne announces the winners of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch's "California Speech Trek" contest: from left, Matthias Taylor, third; Adrian Guzman, second; and Josue Robles, first-place winner.

 Contributed

Winners in the American Association of University Women Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch's "California Speech Trek" contest were announced on Feb. 16, with the first-place winner now eligible to compete at a state level.

Three Lompoc High School students delivered an original 5- to 6-minute speech at Lompoc City Hall, answering the posed question: "How can communities, organizations and citizens of all ages help protect and expand voting rights?”

Sophomore Josue Robles was awarded first place, valued at $300; junior Adrian Guzman placed second, $150; and Matthias Taylor, a senior, was awarded third place and took home $100.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

