A group of students from Fesler Junior High took a walk on the wild side Friday afternoon during a special assembly featuring four-legged friends of all shapes and sizes.
Approximately 276 students with perfect attendance (roughly 30 percent of the school's enrollment) spent their afternoon with Paso Robles-based Conservation Ambassadors.
Through their popular Zoo to You outreach program, which rehabilitates displaced, abused, abandoned or permanently injured wild and exotic animals, students had the firsthand opportunity to learn about animals they often only read about in textbooks.
Friday's presentation featured creatures as small as the slow loris, native to Southeast Asia; a kinkajou, a rainforest dwelling cousin of the raccoon; a small-but-mighty alligator and a prickly porcupine.
The organization hopes to create the next generation of conservationists by connecting school-aged children to the creatures that inhabit the wild world.