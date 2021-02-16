While Santa Barbara County moves closer to meeting state COVID-19 requirements for reopening schools, several logistical hurdles related to widespread testing and vaccinations could push off that reality for the county's larger districts.
On Tuesday, the county's adjusted COVID-19 case rate dropped to 27 cases per 100,000 people, just inches away from the 25-case threshold needed for schools to resume in-person learning for grades K-6.
While counties previously needed to reach the red tier with a case rate of 7 or below to pursue reopening, state officials in January relaxed regulations to speed up the return process for elementary schools, with grades 7 and above still restricted from in-person learning until the red tier.
Under these changing guidelines in the state's "Safe Schools for All" initiative, which still remains to be approved by the Legislature, North County schools have had to recalibrate reopening plans without a set timeline. In the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, Santa Barbara County's largest K-8 district with over 16,000 students across 21 school sites, plans to bring back grades K-6 are stalled as administrators face several unknowns.
"It’s going to be different for a district like ours; our schools were crowded before, and crowded and COVID don’t mix," Superintendent Luke Ontiveros said at a Feb. 10 board meeting. "If we get to the point where we’re able to bring just our K-6 students back, that's about 12,000 to 13,000 kids."
In preparation for a possible return to school, the district has conducted baseline testing of staff, testing 25% of employees every two weeks in conjunction with Quest Laboratories. However, new state guidelines require schools that reopen in the purple tier to perform biweekly COVID-19 testing for all staff and students on campus.
While the district is exploring the possibility of using a lab in Valencia to process the tests, more information about the process and funding for testing is needed from the state, Ontiveros said.
"For a small school, you might be able to find a way to test 100 students a week. We just looked at our TK-2 [grades], and we're talking about 3,000 students. So that's gonna be a little bit more of a challenge, and that's the piece we're hoping to get some clarity on," Ontiveros said.
Another large question mark that remains for districts is the process of vaccinating teachers. At this point, Santa Barbara County's 22,000 educators and child care professionals will not be eligible for at least a couple more weeks, according to public health officials.
The question is also pressing for the Santa Maria Elementary Educators Association, which represents 900 employees in the Santa Maria-Bonita district. The association has not entered into any official agreements with the district regarding vaccinations, but President Jose Segura said he hopes to see widespread access for teachers as part of reopening discussions.
"As a union, our position is that vaccines need to be made available to teachers before they return to in-person instruction. To be honest, I don’t know what’s going to happen if a teacher decides they don’t want to be vaccinated. We’ll see what happens if and when we get to that place," Segura said.
With the absence of widespread vaccine availability, the district also will need to establish a flexible model that continues to support families who choose to stay in distance learning, he said.
Alejandra Romero Lopez, a mother of two students in the district, said while her family has struggled immensely with poor internet connection during the pandemic, she does not want to send her children back to campus.
"Even though it’s a hard experience, I would rather them stay at home and be in distance learning rather than being amongst other kids … because I know they’re here and they’re not sick," she said.
Over the months, her son has frequently been late to class due to technology issues, with no Wi-Fi hotspot or other forms of assistance provided by the district or their internet provider.
"If the district could help us more with that, that would be great," she said. "I do have the three of my kids using internet at home, and it can take up to three tries [to log on]."
As the district awaits more specifics from the state, administrators are bracing themselves for the possibility of not returning until the end of the school year, or even later.
"It’s gonna depend on how the Legislature fills in those requirements," Ontiveros said. "If we can get kids back even for a short period of time this year, just for an easier transition into next year, that would be good."
021821-smt-photo-miller-school-8
021821-smt-photo-miller-school-1
021821-smt-photo-miller-school-2
021821-smt-photo-miller-school-3
021821-smt-photo-miller-school-4
021821-smt-photo-miller-school-6
021821-smt-photo-miller-school-7
021821-smt-photo-miller-school-9
021821-smt-photo-miller-school-10
021821-smt-photo-miller-school-11
Coronavirus: Impact, response to COVID-19 on the Central Coast
We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories.
Residents between the ages of 65 and 74 in San Luis Obispo County are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, with appointments expected to be …
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is prepared to support the reopening of elementary schools by urging the state to grant an e…
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Jada Beaudet to finish her eighth grade year in distance learning, the 15-year-old and her family hoped her…
Santa Barbara County passed the 30,000-mark for COVID-19 cases on Monday, after the Public Health Department reported 380 new COVID-19 cases o…
The Santa Maria Health Care Center will offer free, walk-up COVID-19 testing for community members on Saturday, with no appointment required, …
Around half of Santa Barbara County health care workers eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have declined receiving any doses, county public hea…
About 10% of Santa Barbara County residents have received COVID-19 vaccinations, and health officials said the reason for the relatively slow …
January was Santa Barbara County's deadliest month yet in the pandemic, with 131 individuals dying from COVID-19 in the first 31 days of the y…
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will halt administration of initial vaccine doses for the next four weeks at distribution si…
An estimated 65% to 75% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses allotted to Santa Barbara County have been administered, while most of the statistics us…
Availability of vaccine appointments in Santa Barbara County is shrinking as public health officials await updates from the state and federal …
Santa Barbara County commercial tenants got another two months of protection from eviction for nonpayment of rent caused by COVID-19 when the …
Outdoor dining and indoor salon operations no longer will be restricted in Santa Barbara County after state officials lifted the regional stay…
Santa Barbara County public health officials are growing more concerned about the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to the county, with offici…
Santa Barbara County public health officials announced Thursday that 3,900 Moderna vaccines have been approved for use after state officials r…
A year ago, facing competition from the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts franchise that had just opened a store in Santa Maria, locally owned Golden Don…
Over 17,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, including both first and second doses, now have been administered in Santa Barbara …
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will pause all usage of a recent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipment after state health offici…
Community members ages 75 and older in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties can get their COVID-19 vaccines beginning next week, public …
Lompoc Valley Medical Center received an overwhelming surge of community members seeking vaccines last Wednesday after the hospital extended i…
As COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue in Santa Barbara County, public health officials are opening new distribution sites for those in high…
Individuals eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County’s next phase of inoculations could begin receiving injections i…
Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 increases grew more severe over the past four days, with few areas spared from spiking case rates and newly re…
FoodMaxx on South Broadway in Santa Maria closed Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 but reopened as usual Thursday after…
Santa Barbara County Public Health officials gave a grim overview of the county's COVID-19 status Tuesday, describing the debilitating effects…
Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the CO…
As Santa Barbara County homeless shelters like Good Samaritan in Santa Maria remain at capacity because of COVID-19 limits, staff are holding …
COVID-19 case surges and limited hospital staffing in Santa Barbara County have led to a dramatic decrease in overall ICU capacity, with adult…
Public school districts in Santa Maria and Orcutt have had no choice but to further delay plans for returning to in-person learning once again…
With Thanksgiving gatherings and travel leading to unprecedented COVID-19 case surges, Santa Barbara County health officials are looking ahead…
As the economic climate continues to deteriorate amid the ever-tighter restrictions imposed by the governor in response to surges in COVID-19 …
'This vaccine gives us great hope': Marian Regional staff among first in county to receive Pfizer dose
An infectious disease specialist received his COVID-19 vaccine at Marian Regional Medical Center on Thursday as the cheers of nurses and staff…
Santa Barbara County public health officials are blaming spikes in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Thanksgiving, with the county …
After submitting a request to the state this week to be excluded from the designated Southern California region — where dropping ICU capacity …
Hospital statistics on COVID-19 patients and answers to some questions about causes of death and testing numbers were delivered Dec. 8 in a re…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors got some information about how COVID-19 has affected the local economy, including unemployment and m…
As brick-and-mortar restaurants navigate the newest round of state COVID-19 restrictions, local food trucks are struggling to find places to s…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Dec. 8 to send a letter to the governor asking for the Tri-Counties area to be sep…
Due to plunging ICU availability rates, the state's stay-at-home order will take effect in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, along w…
Santa Barbara County is on the brink of additional closures — prohibiting outdoor dining and shutting down salons — under a new regional stay-…
Santa Barbara County health care workers and first responders could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as early as mid-December, but it mig…
At the 'A' Street Café in Santa Maria — a breakfast and lunch eatery that offers employment and training opportunities to individuals with dis…
Many of Santa Barbara County’s small-business owners say they are drowning in a sea of purple as the governor’s tightened COVID-19 restriction…
Rising COVID-19 case rates are keeping Santa Barbara County trapped in the state's restrictive purple tier for a second week, as state officia…
Santa Barbara County is facing funding shortfalls over the next five years, even in the best of three possible scenarios, as revenues decline …
On the morning of March 13, Phyllis Sabo visited her husband, James, at Marian Extended Care Center during one of their regularly scheduled vi…
Santa Barbara County public health officials are bracing for increased hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 over the coming weeks, …
Due to Santa Barbara County's status in the state's purple tier, all nonessential gatherings and activities will be restricted from 10 p.m. to…
Santa Maria will receive more than $960,000 in a second round of COVID-19 federal CARES Act funding that will allow for increased rental assis…
With COVID-19 rates rising again in Santa Barbara County, public health officials are urging residents to continue seeking COVID-19 testing, e…
Santa Barbara County will send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to modify the new purple tier requirements in his Blueprint for a Safe…
Clerical and management workers make up the sector most responsible for driving Santa Barbara County’s surge in COVID-19 cases during the firs…
Students within the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District will be required to Zoom into class more frequently this week under a new sch…
After temporarily closing due to a confirmed student COVID-19 case in early November, the number of COVID-positive students at St. Joseph High…
The rate of new COVID-19 cases being reported each day has remained relatively flat in Santa Barbara County overall, representing a much bette…
A new online dashboard giving the public more data on COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County was unveiled Tuesday when the Board of Supervisors took…
Santa Barbara County residents will not see further reopenings for at least another two weeks, after increased COVID-19 case rates further dis…
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 24 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county's total number of …
While COVID-19 cases remain stable in Santa Barbara County, public health officials are concerned about another spike in cases due to gatherin…
A dramatic increase in the number of families in need has led the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to call for 1,000 more donated turkeys than…
Santa Barbara County’s unemployment rate has fallen to about half of its April spike brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still runni…
Santa Maria civic leaders discussed economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted examples of the city’s resiliency and accompl…
A new initiative was launched this week by a coalition of educators and health-care providers to break the back of the COVID-19 pandemic in Sa…
An Orcutt couple has come up with an easier way to build a treat delivery system than one made internet-famous by a guy in Chicago, and they’v…
Following a severe coronavirus outbreak, skilled nursing facility Santa Maria Post Acute was declared COVID-free on Monday by the Santa Barbar…
Ordinance that would impose fines for violating health officer orders OK'd by Santa Barbara County supervisors on split vote
An ordinance that would allow certain Santa Barbara County personnel to issue citations leading to fines for violating county health officer o…
Around 30 parents and children from the Orcutt Union School District rallied on Wednesday afternoon to protest the district's recent decision …
As agricultural workers continue to have the highest COVID-19 case numbers in Santa Barbara County, workers who have tested positive and need …
Santa Barbara County remains stuck in the red tier of the state's COVID-19 reopening framework, with equity metrics and positivity rates meeti…
Hancock College will continue offering the majority of classes in a distance learning format in the upcoming spring semester, college official…
For Righetti senior Kidasi Nepa, the news that the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District would not be returning to in-person learning u…
Officials with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed on Friday that "several" residents have died in a COVID-19 outbreak…
Following seven months of closure with services mostly limited to online, community members once again will be able to browse books on the she…
Latinos, agricultural workers, 20-year-olds and the elderly have been affected by COVID-19 at levels disproportionate to their percentage of S…
A Tuesday health order from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department permits the reopening of K-12 schools in the county and continue…
In order for Santa Barbara County to move into the state's next reopening tier, COVID-19 rates will need to brought down in the 21 most dispro…
The city of Santa Maria hit a new milestone Wednesday by reaching 4,000 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. While the city h…
The first phase of a survey of California farmworkers about the impacts of COVID-19 found a community afraid to seek medical help, suffering f…
Santa Barbara County is still holding in the red tier of the state’s blueprint for reopening the economy, even though both the COVID-19 case a…
In an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at skilled nursing facility Santa Maria Post Acute, 38 residents and 24 staff members have tested positive for…
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department this week reached the milestone of 150,000 COVID-19 tests conducted since the start of the p…
St. Louis de Montfort Catholic School came back to life Wednesday morning after a seven-month dormancy due to the coronavirus outbreak, as car…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors extended its protection for commercial tenants unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 impacts until …
Santa Barbara County officially went red Tuesday after the state certified its COVID-19 new case rate had remained at that level for two weeks…
Businesses in Santa Barbara County have stepped up to help the Santa Maria Fairpark from folding, and now the organizers of three fundraisers …
Santa Maria movie lovers may once again be able to see new releases on the big screen as soon as next week, with Regal Edwards theaters in San…
For COVID-19 survivor Melissa Meza, there are certain aspects of her battle against the virus, which included 10 weeks of hospitalization, lif…
Santa Barbara County has passed 9,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases after 30 new cases were reported Thursday by the County Public Health Dep…
Santa Barbara County finally hit the state’s metrics to move from the purple tier into the less-restrictive red tier under the state’s Bluepri…
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the first coronavirus-related death in the 18-29 age range and confirmed an additio…
Two more private schools in the Santa Maria Valley will bring elementary students back for in-person learning over the next week, after receiv…
Santa Barbara County will remain in the state’s purple, or “widespread,” tier for risk of COVID-19 transmission at least another week after th…
After changing messaging surrounding COVID-19 testing in Santa Barbara County, the Public Health Department is opening testing to all resident…
A lack of access to COVID-19 personal protective equipment and an adequate labor force are among the greatest needs of Central Coast farmers a…
The percentages of races and ethnicities of those who have received COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Barbara County is not representative of its demo…