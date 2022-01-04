Santa Ynez Valley school campuses welcomed students back to class on Monday after a two-week holiday break that included time spent with family and friends amid a growing concern about increasing numbers of COVID cases in Santa Barbara County.
Taking no risk, Buellton Union School District announced to parents ahead of Monday that a COVID-19 testing event would be held at Oak Valley Elementary on Sunday, Jan. 2, where students and staff could stop by without an appointment. Cost-free PCR saliva tests were administered by Aptitude Testing Program, a Goleta-based clinical diagnostic company that serves K-12 schools throughout the county.
"We have an incredible staff that stepped up and put it together," said Solvang School Superintendent Randy Haggard. "We tested 50% of our students on Sunday morning."
Of those tested, Haggard said a "small number," less than 10 cases, were confirmed that day. And since those positive cases were unrelated to campus activity, Haggard explained that the data would not be reported on the district's COVID-19 Dashboard.
"Our goal is to keep kids in school and keep them safe as best we can," he said. "We're being super careful about masking, and following all public health safety guidelines. We saw how it was during school closures and we don't want to go back."
In addition to as-needed testing services provided by Aptitude Testing to public schools in the Santa Ynez Valley, students and staff have access to free testing at three locations: Buellton River View Park, eastside parking lot, Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Santa Barbara Earl Warren Showgrounds, Gate B, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Hancock College, in Santa Maria, parking lot 6, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Solvang School District is also playing it safe, according to Superintendent Steve Seaford, who said all precautions are being taken as students return to campus.
"We’re putting 100% of our time and energy to keep our school open and keep students safe so that they get a robust education," he said, noting that things are going relatively well. "We’re open, and we’re staying open."
To aid school administrators in their objective to keep campuses filled, Gov. Newsom announced on Dec. 22 that at-home COVID-19 tests would be distributed across California to K-12 public schools. The move allows students to be tested from home with ease and prevent possible outbreaks.
Once kits are received, Seaford said, Solvang School will distribute 1-2 rapid tests to every student. "We’re looking forward to providing that option to our parents and families," he said.