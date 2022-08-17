Cabrillo High School Aquarium students are set to welcome back visitors to campus Wednesday, Sept. 28, to celebrate the first of seven open house events scheduled for the 2022-23 school year.
The interactive event — themed Welcome Back! — will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the high school aquarium, located at the front of the Cabrillo High School campus, 4350 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.
Events to follow will each feature a unique theme, including those newly added — Tentacles and Catch a Wave! — the latter of which is centered around the aquarium’s newest Coastal Splash Tank exhibit.
The program's newest exhibit, a 15-foot-long tank unveiled in April, features a 9-foot-tall rockwork wave tower and effectively demonstrates the dynamic coastal surf zone where live animals call the ever-changing habitat home. Animals like crab, clams and snails can typically be found living in the surf zone in nature.
The tank's sister exhibit — a $150,000 hands-on interactive tide pool exhibit revealed to the public in September 2021 — will also be on display. The tide pool showcases horn shark eggs, a new resident frog exhibit and the largest exhibition of jellies between Long Beach and Monterey, according to program organizers.
Hundreds of visitors stopped by Cabrillo High School Aquarium's end-of-year Open House event Wednesday that showcased student projects and the facility's more than 20 exhibits, some of which were newly added or upgraded.
