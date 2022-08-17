Cabrillo High School Aquarium students are set to welcome back visitors to campus Wednesday, Sept. 28, to celebrate the first of seven open house events scheduled for the 2022-23 school year.

The interactive event — themed Welcome Back! — will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the high school aquarium, located at the front of the Cabrillo High School campus, 4350 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.

Events to follow will each feature a unique theme, including those newly added — Tentacles and Catch a Wave! — the latter of which is centered around the aquarium’s newest Coastal Splash Tank exhibit.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

