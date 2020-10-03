'We really needed some expertise': Buellton business puts Santa Ynez High School robotics team to work

"It's amazing what the kids came up with because where it ended up is not what I thought we would end up with," he said. "Their young minds are the ones that need to be building stuff. I don't think enough people build stuff anymore in our country, and this is a great way to learn science, technology, math and engineering. This really was the perfect opportunity for them to figure it all out on their own."

Sixteen-year-old Noah said more than anything it was great to be back in the lab with his friends.

"The team most enjoyed the project because during the lockdown we really couldn't see each other," he said. "But then we had an excuse to do something together and, also, give back to the community. It feels good when something actually works. It's really a culmination of everyone's efforts."

Prior to the build, a complex series of 3-D models were designed by 17-year-old senior Ian Palmer, who explained that the created mockup was in essence a blueprint necessary to planning and programming the machine.

"I'm pretty excited that it's being used — and it was very nice to see these guys again," he said, looking to his teammates and, then, the wire cutters steadily in action. "We made a robot for last year's competition and just two days before [the competition], we were in lockdown."

As a reward for their time and effort, Watkins presented the robotics program with a $1,000 check on behalf of Excelta, which will help fund future team projects.