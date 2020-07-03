'We really had students in mind': Santa Ynez High School sports new Pirate Plaza, cafeteria, football field

Cory, a 1983 Santa Ynez High School graduate, said having the opportunity to assist with the project has been meaningful.

"I thought we'd still be living up north, but the Lord had other plans," he said, referring to his family's return to the Valley and his alma mater some 30 years later. "This is a big deal to a lot of people. I'm grateful I was able to be part of it."

Looking out onto the bright green football field, Cory focused on the oversized Pirate logo at midfield, admitting it's his favorite part of the sporting field project.

The new AstroTurf being installed is a $720,000 project that was not expected to be replaced for at least another five years. But due to a defective product installed by Field Turf USA four years ago, Cory said, the replacement was absolutely necessary.

"We were in a place where we couldn't guarantee the safety of our kids anymore," he said. "We're involved in a class action suit right now with the last company. They were bad everywhere, not just us."

The AstroTurf had been warrantied to last 10 years, but due to a faulty UV coating on the turf fibers, wear was accelerated and the field failed within four years, Cory said.