Dave Boyd Field was a sea of bright red graduation caps on Friday as more than 600 Santa Maria High School graduates collected their high school diplomas, certificates that symbolized 13 years of hard work.
Filling out the bleachers lining both sides of Dave Boyd Field were hundreds of parents, family members and friends who gathered to watch Santa Maria High School’s Class of 2019 commencement.
The two-hour ceremony was kicked off with a presentation of colors by the U.S. Marine Corps and an instrumental rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by graduating senior Aidan Lange, who played guitar with a wah-wah pedal.
As names of each Class of 2019 graduate was called out, the sounds of claps, cheering and air horns could be heard.
Santa Maria High School Interim Principal Steven Campbell said graduates should be proud of their achievements.
Four years after entering Pioneer Valley High School as a “timid, confused freshman,” Gabriella Ramirez Camacho stood before the Class of 2019 prepared to leave as an independent member of society. Dressed in the traditional teal and black gowns, Friday’s ceremony honored graduates for their hard work, determination and contributions to the school and community.
“During your years here, you and your classmates have accomplished many great things,” he said. "I took a little time to assemble a few of the many facts that prove your greatness.
“Santa Maria High School seniors had more students accepted to a prestigious California university than any other school in the district.”
Other accomplishments of the Class of 2019 include the highest math scores on state tests taken when they were juniors and the least amount of disciplinary suspensions of any class on record, Campbell said.
Matthew Clayton, who was one of several graduating seniors selected to speak during the ceremony, thanked the educators, parents and mentors who helped get them to graduation.
“Your mentoring, tutoring, teaching, coaching, disciplining and pushing us to do our best has paid off today,” he said. “
After almost 40 years in education, Delta High School Principal Esther Prieto-Chavez gave her final address to the class of 2019 during Thursday's graduation ceremony.
Class valedictorian Isabella Blanco, who is attending UCLA in the fall, urged her fellow graduates not to forget their roots.
“If there is one thing you can take away from this moment, let it be this: Don’t forget where you came from,” she said. “This is community is yours, not just the people in it but the town itself. I know many of us will be staying locally but also some will be moving away. I urge each and every one of you to remember your roots: You’re a Saint and a Santa Marian.”
As they move forward with college and pursuing careers, Blanco encouraged the 2019 class to strive to improve their community.
“The issues that affect this community don’t come to a halt when you leave for college — they continue on,” she said. “It is our job as young adults to be those changemakers that come back to Santa Maria and address those issues. Our graduation makes the first step in that journey towards progress.
Six student speakers at Righetti High School’s commencement exercises Friday morning reminded fellow graduates how they can make a difference …
“Of course, this journey will be hard,” she continued. “There will be people that doubt our capabilities and question whether we deserve success.
"It’s through these difficult times that we must remind ourselves of our background. We’re from Santa Maria. We have faced opposition and we have triumphed.”