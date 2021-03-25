Data presented to the Santa Maria-Bonita School District on Wednesday indicated learning inequities among special student groups and a growing rate of F grades among junior high schoolers in recent years.

Staff included the data, sourced from fall report cards as well as winter assessment results, as part of a larger discussion around equity that was highlighted during the special board meeting. Staff also pointed to the formation of the district's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Team as a way to continue addressing inequities.

First semester grading data indicated an increasing failure rate among junior high students, not only within the past year when schools were closed due to COVID-19 but even further back, Assessment and Accountability Coordinator Laurie Graack said.

"Counselors hypothesized that the COVID-19 closure had greatly increased the number of Fs that students were receiving … but it's important to note that the trend line has been increasing steadily for the past three years," Graack said.

According to the data, around 7% of district junior high students had two or more Fs at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. The number rose to around 12% in the 2019-20 school year, and reached 24% at the beginning of the current school year.

The percentage of students with three or more Fs showed similar growth across the same three-year span, according to district data.

"We also need to ask more questions about the root cause of the increase in the Fs for the whole system and consider ways to mitigate this impact for current students and … eradicate this outcome for all future students," Graack said.

The district also looked at student performance on this year's winter benchmark learning assessments, using data from the Northwest Evaluation Association to compare the district's overall performance to national averages.

Along with comparing local test scores across grade levels with national averages, the district compared averages with the test scores of special groups like foster youth, migrant students, English learners and special education students in the district.

Reading scores across grade levels indicated that while district kindergartners test slightly above the national average, all other grades perform below. Scores are lowest among second and third graders.

"They are nationally above the norm in kindergarten by two points. However, by their eighth grade year, they are 11 points below the norm," Graack said.

When it comes to students in special groups, some perform lower in reading, math and science than others.

While foster students generally met or exceeded the district average across grade levels, students in special education, English learners and migrant students generally fell below the mark.

When comparing test scores by the principal language spoken at the student's home, data indicated inequities between those with English as their home language and those with Spanish and Mixteco.

"Our English-speaking students outperform the other home languages that we looked at," Graack said.

To address inequities among students with additional learning needs, and general learning loss over the past year, the district is planning various remediation efforts.

During the summer, Professional Learning Director Jennifer Loftus said the district will offer support programs for English learners and migrant students as well as an extended school year program for special education students.

The district will also continue to develop their Learning Mitigation and Acceleration plan, by gathering feedback from parents and school sites, continuing to analyze achievement data and seeking recommendations from experts.

"We are not waiting. We cannot afford to let our students fall further behind," Loftus said.